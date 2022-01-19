Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 125,681 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,681 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $157,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

