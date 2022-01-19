Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $121.38 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256,447 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $121,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after buying an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,509,000 after purchasing an additional 434,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.