Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383,879 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $56,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

