Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,701,908 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,701,908 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,202,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of People’s United Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 450,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

PBCT opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

