Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Outperform

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

