NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 409.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,571 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up about 0.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $58,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.08.

NICE stock opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

