Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 238,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $372.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.