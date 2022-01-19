Cqs Us LLC Buys New Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Cqs Us LLC bought a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 569,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,000. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Atotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atotech by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,084,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,189,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atotech by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

