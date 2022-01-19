Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 132,800 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

