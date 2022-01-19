Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 206.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,547 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.