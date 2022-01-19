ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given New 2,800.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 3,000.00 to 2,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKWBF. Barclays increased their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SEB Equities started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,946.67.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $380.75 on Wednesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.19.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

