US Bancorp DE Has $28.84 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after buying an additional 395,301 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,281,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after buying an additional 27,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

