Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Anthem were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $448.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

