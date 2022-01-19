Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $569.62 million, a P/E ratio of 432.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

