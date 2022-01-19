Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

