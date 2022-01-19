Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $7,437,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $154.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.88. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

