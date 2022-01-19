Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,147 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 19.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

