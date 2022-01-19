iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

