Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 2,920 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Verra Mobility by 124.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 909.5% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 169,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 152,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,362,821 shares of company stock valued at $123,446,910. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

