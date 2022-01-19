BancorpSouth Bank Buys 325 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

