American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,640,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $208,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

