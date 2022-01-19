Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $346.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,180 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $346,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

