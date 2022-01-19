Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 115.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $396,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.91. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.