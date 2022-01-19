Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 116.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.94.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,806,230. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.