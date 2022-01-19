Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

