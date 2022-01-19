Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 34,143 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 34,143 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 268,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 92,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 482,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $256.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.37. The company has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.