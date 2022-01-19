Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $46.55 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

