Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $10.65 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

