495,000 Shares in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. Redwire comprises about 2.5% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 0.83% of Redwire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,815,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwire in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

RDW opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Redwire Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

