Towerview LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Towerview LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cantaloupe accounts for about 0.5% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $563.49 million, a PE ratio of -158.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.