Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,030.51 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,056.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $878.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

