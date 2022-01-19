Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 615,305 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $88,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,851 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,854,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.