Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,792 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $243,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.28.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

