American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.63% of Cognex worth $373,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

