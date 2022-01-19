Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $41,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $8,548,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 532.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,058 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,052,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

OLED opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.54. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

