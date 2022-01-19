Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1,763.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,932 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

