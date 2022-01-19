Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 279,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 478,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 342,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.