Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

