Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declines By 36.2%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Get Experian alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.