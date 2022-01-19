Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $18.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTG. UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Centogene alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centogene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 258,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Centogene by 10.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Centogene by 126.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of CNTG opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -2.05. Centogene has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.91 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centogene will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.