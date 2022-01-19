Dash 1-Day Volume Tops $207.36 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $129.80 or 0.00307845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $207.36 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008711 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002775 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,535,321 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

