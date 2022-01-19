Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $127,193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

ALGN opened at $489.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $487.49 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

