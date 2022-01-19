Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

