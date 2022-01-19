TRON 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.06 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.03 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000759 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002752 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004938 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,822,610,302 coins and its circulating supply is 101,822,592,842 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.