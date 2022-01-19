Rally Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.72 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Rally has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $726.46 million and $4.72 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00065647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.28 or 0.07378929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,131.48 or 0.99921943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,347,036,453 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

