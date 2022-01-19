Internet Computer Market Capitalization Hits $5.50 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.50 billion and $304.21 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.68 or 0.00065647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.28 or 0.07378929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,131.48 or 0.99921943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,447,358 coins and its circulating supply is 198,618,421 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

