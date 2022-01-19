THG Plc (LON:THG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

THG Plc (LON:THG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 545 ($7.44).

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 440 ($6.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.22) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday.

Get THG alerts:

THG stock opened at GBX 161.90 ($2.21) on Wednesday. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 763 ($10.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne acquired 32,291 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.