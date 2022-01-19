Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ThredUp Call Options (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 975 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $907,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock worth $34,892,748.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ThredUp by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,860,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

