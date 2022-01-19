Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DASTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of DASTY opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

