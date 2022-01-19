Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DASTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Shares of DASTY opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.