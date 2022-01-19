Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of EAXR stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

