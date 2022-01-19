Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of EAXR stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.97.
About Ealixir
